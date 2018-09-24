NORCAL RAPIST

Suspected NorCal Rapist makes first court appearance in Sacramento

The Benicia man suspected of being the NorCal rapist is expected to make his first court appearance. (Sacramento Police)

Carlos Saucedo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Benicia man suspected of being the NorCal rapist made his first court appearance in Sacramento Monday.

A judge read all 12 counts that Roy Charles Waller, 58, is charged with.

He was arraigned on 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault with special circumstances.

The suspect allegedly started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Investigators say they used DNA evidence to crack the cold case, one that played out for 27 years. Authorities say they obtained two samples of Waller's DNA and matched it with samples left at various crime scenes, including during a 1997 attack in Chico.

Roy Charles Waller had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.

Waller could face life in prison if convicted.

