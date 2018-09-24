Suspected NorCal Rapist to make first court appearance

The Benicia man suspected of being the NorCal rapist is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.Roy Charles Waller, 58, will be arraigned on 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault with special circumstances in a Sacramento courtroom at 1:30 p.m.The suspect allegedly started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.Investigators say they used DNA evidence to crack the cold case, one that played out for 27 years. Authorities say they obtained two samples of Waller's DNA and matched it with samples left at various crime scenes, including during a 1997 attack in Chico.Roy Charles Waller had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.Waller could face life in prison if convicted.