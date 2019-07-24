Suspected road rage incident on Interstate 280 ends in shooting near San Francisco's Ingleside Heights

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco's Ingleside Heights neighborhood following road rage, police said.Around 3:09 p.m. officers responded to 200 block of Orizaba Avenue for suspected road rage and shots fired, Officer Joseph Tomlinson.He said before the shooting the suspect and victim were involved in some road rage on Interstate Highway 280. The rage spilled over onto city streets, Tomlinson said.The suspect fired a number of shots at the victim and at least one hit the victim's vehicle.The victim was not injured. No other injuries were reported.Police say the suspect is at large.