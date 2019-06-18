Suspects at large after officer-involved shooting, chase in East Bay

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At least two suspects got away in Oakland after a 10-hour long search involving police from four different agencies, a helicopter, and a police dog.

It all started in Hayward around 12:45 this morning when police got a call about an incident in progress at Winton and Cabot. They will not say what crime was underway. During their response, an officer fired his gun. They don't think anyone was hurt but aren't positive because some of the suspects got away.

The suspects then drove away and crashed in Oakland at Bancroft and Link. They ran away but police caught and arrested one.

Officers then went from yard to yard looking for the others. They roped off a few blocks on Bancroft. Some residents said they didn't think they could leave their homes.

"We haven't been to work. It's been closed off since 1 a.m.," said Maria Rojas.

"It's just scary because we don't know who it is or what they are capable to do," she said.

By 11 a.m., police took down most of the crime tape. Investigators were still on scene gathering evidence from the car but they called off the search.



