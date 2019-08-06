Concord store owner says suspects used child to steal LEGO set

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A store owner says two adults used a distraction, and a child, to steal a valuable LEGO set.Surveillance video and photos from Pot of Gold Collectibles and More in Concord shows what happened last Wednesday.The owner says a man came up to the counter, leaving a woman and a boy in an aisle.The child is seen taking the box and walking out the front door with the woman right behind him.The LEGO set is worth $180 and Concord police are investigating.