lego

Concord store owner says suspects used child to steal LEGO set

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A store owner says two adults used a distraction, and a child, to steal a valuable LEGO set.

Surveillance video and photos from Pot of Gold Collectibles and More in Concord shows what happened last Wednesday.

The owner says a man came up to the counter, leaving a woman and a boy in an aisle.

The child is seen taking the box and walking out the front door with the woman right behind him.

The LEGO set is worth $180 and Concord police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordconcordburglarytheftrobberylegotoys
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEGO
LEGO builds 'world's smallest' Pride parade
Child opens box of Legos, finds $40K of meth inside, deputies say
Lego developing Braille bricks to teach visually impaired kids
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area towns caught between pro-housing advocates, residents against change
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Suspicious device investigation closes streets in Mission District
Will Clipper cards be good for tourists?
ABC7 News Update: Cloudflare takes down 8Chan, BART to eliminate paper tickets, music festival canceled
How to talk to kids about mass shootings
Show More
RENTER'S HOTLINE: Get your questions answered tomorrow
Gov. Newsom to address state's efforts against gun violence, white supremacy
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
UCSF launches website to warn about Chase Center traffic
More TOP STORIES News