'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from Cunha School in Half Moon Bay while they investigate a suspicious circumstance, officials said Wednesday morning.

Students were sent home due to the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.
