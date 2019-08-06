Suspicious device investigation closes streets in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspicious device investigation has shut down a few blocks of the Mission District in San Francisco.The Marsh Theatre on Valencia Street said they've been evacuated while San Francisco police investigate.Police say for precautionary measures street closure are in effect at 20th and Valencia and 21st and Mission.Police say the bomb squad has arrived on the scene.Sky7 was over the scene and saw a heavy police response in the area and crime tape has gone up, blocking off the streets.Several firefighters were also spotted about a block from where the investigation is underway.