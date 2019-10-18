Suspicious device prompts shelter-in-place at 3 Santa Clara schools

Suspicious device investigation underway at Bowers Park in Santa Clara. @SCCoSheriff bomb squad and @SantaClaraPD are on scene. Three schools are sheltering-in-place: Bowers Elementary, Cabrillo MS, and Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/roF3SqHQir pic.twitter.com/FmUyx5fVX4 — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) October 18, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspicious device found at Bowers Park has prompted a shelter-in-place at three schools in Santa Clara, police said.Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley are all sheltering in place, authorities said.The Santa Clara County bomb squad is investigating the device.The device was first reported to authorities at 7:45 a.m.