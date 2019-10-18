Suspicious device prompts shelter-in-place at 3 Santa Clara schools

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspicious device found at Bowers Park has prompted a shelter-in-place at three schools in Santa Clara, police said.

Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley are all sheltering in place, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County bomb squad is investigating the device.

The device was first reported to authorities at 7:45 a.m.

