Suspicious graffiti prompts extra security at Pacifica high school

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- There will be more police patrols at a Pacifica high school on Thursday after suspicious graffiti was found.

The principal of Terra Nova High School sent a letter to families.

It's not clear what the graffiti said, but the principal said it had been reported to the Pacifica Police Department.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school for the rest of the week.
