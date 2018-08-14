Suspicious package investigation in Emeryville delays Capitol Corridor train

Police are seen during an investigation into a suspicious package in Emeryville, Calif. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
A Capitol Corridor train is being delayed this afternoon because of an investigation into a suspicious item in Emeryville, according to the agency.

Capitol Corridor officials wrote on Twitter at 3:56 p.m. that Train 536 was stopped between Emeryville and Berkeley because of police activity. Train 536 runs east from Oakland to the Sacramento area.

Emeryville police said earlier this afternoon that they had closed off an area of Shellmound Street between 64th and 65th streets to investigate a suspicious item.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.
