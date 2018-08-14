Suspicious package rendered safe by bomb squad in Emeryville

Alameda County sheriff's officials said a bomb squad in Emeryville rendered a suspicious item safe, and a noise people may have heard was the bomb squad working with one of their tools. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
Alameda County sheriff's officials said a bomb squad in Emeryville rendered a suspicious item safe, and a noise people may have heard was the bomb squad working with one of their tools.



A Capitol Corridor train was delayed because of the investigation.

Capitol Corridor officials wrote on Twitter at 3:56 p.m. that Train 536 was stopped between Emeryville and Berkeley because of police activity. Train 536 runs east from Oakland to the Sacramento area.

Emeryville police said earlier this afternoon that they had closed off an area of Shellmound Street between 64th and 65th streets to investigate a suspicious item.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.
