SUV pulled from Oakland's Lake Merritt after couple found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland police on Monday say they have found a vehicle connected to the homicide investigation involving the drowning of a man and woman in Lake Merritt. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police on Monday say they have found a vehicle connected to the homicide investigation involving the drowning of a man and woman in Lake Merritt.

Sky 7 was over Lakeshore and Hanover avenues as law enforcement pulled that vehicle out of the water.

Police have not released any other details about the vehicle but do say it is tied to the investigation.

On the morning of March 15 Officers were called out to a reported fight between the man and woman.

RELATED: Couple found dead, pulled from Lake Merritt identified

First responders went into the lake and found the man, identified as 39 year old Michael Grace of Oakland and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

They found the woman identified as 24 year old Tayahnah Johnson a few hours later.

Her death was ruled a homicide, while the man's death was ruled accidental.

Investigators say the two were involved in a romantic relationship but a motive remains unclear.

RELATED: Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
search and rescueOPDmissing womanhomicide investigationhomicideinvestigationwater rescuewater searchOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple found dead, pulled from Lake Merritt identified
Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News