From stocks to the housing market, finance expert Suze Orman answers your questions amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Dion Lim spoke with personal finance expert Suze Orman Friday afternoon, answering questions from viewers about the stock market, personal finance and the housing market during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers were able to submit questions via Facebook during a live stream Friday at 3 p.m.

In terms of the stock market and investing during the current pandemic, Orman suggests holding onto your stocks during this time.

For those with retirement savings, Orman suggests keeping money in savings if you have more than five years until you need it.

In terms of stimulus money from the federal government, those who've filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes and received refunds via direct deposit should've already received payments.

Orman suggests checking your status on the IRS website via the 'Get my Payment' feature.

Watch the full interview with Suze Orman above.

