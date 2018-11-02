Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude

A swarm of earthquakes has struck San Benito County this morning.The largest was a 4.1 preliminary magnitude earthquake that hit 7 miles outside of Tres Pinos at 5:58 this morning; that's near Hollister. Three minutes later at 6:01 a.m., a 3.2 magnitude quake hit in the same area. A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit at 6:10 a.m. Then at 6:22 a.m., a 3.8 earthquake struck.There are no reports of any damage.