SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Following the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, one local Chabad synagogue in San Francisco is looking to raise thousands of dollars to improve its security.
Rabbi Moshe Langer of Chabad of San Francisco emailed community members on Thursday, initially hoping to raise $10,000 for security improvements in the wake of the deadly Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh.
Not long after sending that email and consulting with security specialists, Langer says he realized he'll actually need to raise closer to $80,000.
"When you want to get the best locks and the best bolts and the best glass and you want to insulate a room for bulletproofing you know just a security door will cost you $10,000 to $12,000," Langer said.
He says the goal is to harden the target, Chabad of SF, so it's less likely to be attacked.
Money raised will in part go to improving the entranceway.
"So right here we need to put bolts," said Rabbi Langer.
As well as replacing windows which have already been broken three times.
"We have to be able to live our lives, we have to be able to come pray," said Rabbi Langer.
Part of the need for increased security at the Chabad Synagogue also has to do with its location just off of 6th Street.
"It's a really rough part of town," he said.
Langer says the proposed security upgrades which include a panic room and active shooter training are not extreme, they're necessary.
Unlike other synagogues, Chabad synagogues do not have paying members. Chabad of SF relies solely on donations.
"We want to be open and inviting but we have to be safe and secure," said Rabbi Langer.
All of the money raised in the campaign will go exclusively to security improvements.
