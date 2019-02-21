U.S. & WORLD

Police: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
Police say Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.
