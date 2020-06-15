t-mobile

T-Mobile confirms nationwide outage impacting millions of customers

T-Mobile customers are dealing with a nationwide outage of its voice and data network.

The phone carrier's president of technology, Neville Ray, confirmed the outage Monday afternoon.

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray tweeted.



The outage has not only impacted the company's more than 86 million customers. It has also impacted contact with emergency services.

"We were just advised there is a nationwide outage for @TMobile's ability to make 911 calls," a sheriff's office in the Houston, Texas, area tweeted.

The telecommunications company is routinely ranked as the third largest phone carrier in the U.S., commonly behind AT&T and Verizon, which multiple reports stated is also suffering an outage.

A representative with Verizon, however, said reports of an outage are untrue:

"Verizon's network is performing well. We're aware that another carrier is having network issues. Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message. We understand downdetector is falsely reporting Verizon network issues. Sites such as Downdetector.com utilize limited crowdsourced data drawn from sample social posts which are often statistically insignificant or factually incorrect. A lot of factors can contribute to a false report on a third-party website ... a faulty device, network traffic that slows but doesn't inhibit connections, commercial RF blockers, human error, network issues impacting other carriers and more. These types of sites do not evaluate and confirm the crowd-sourced data that they receive, they simply aggregate it and report it. The result can be faulty reports of network performance interruptions causing wide-spread miscommunication for wireless users."
