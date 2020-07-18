Taco Bell removing menu items like Nachos Supreme due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

Taco Bell says it is simplifying its menu.
This means the fast food chain is revamping the menu by taking away some items like the 7-Layer Burrito and Nachos Supreme because of the impact of COVID-19.
"We're clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience," Taco Bell said in release Friday.
The company said the changes are needed to make ordering faster, safer and easier for customers and team members.
"Since the start of COVID, we've made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority," Taco Bell said. "And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis."
Starting August 13, Taco Bell is retiring some of its old favorites: 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Grilled Steak Soft Taco, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowl.
Taco Bell said there will be new additions including a $5 Grande Nachos Box, $1 Beef Burrito, and the Quesarito (which can only be ordered through the website or app).
"In the meantime, we encourage fans to snag the (retiring) menu items over the next few weeks before discovering new favorites," Taco Bell said.
