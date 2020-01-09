Taco Bell burglar in Georgia made food and napped, police say

By KELLY MCCARTHY
One burglar may have been too full to make a quick getaway after he broke in and ate some late night snacks at Taco Bell.

The Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia shared photos and surveillance video of a suspect who broke into the fast food restaurant around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, in hopes of tracking down the hungry, sleepy thief.

The suspect shimmied through the drive-thru window, but didn't appear to be too worried about getting caught.

"After he makes entry, he is seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eats," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

He then laid down and curled up for a nearly three hour nap, police added, before he eventually fled the scene.

The suspect, described as "a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers" also stole a laptop and tablet, police said.

The Burglary Unit released the photos and video to enlist the public for help in identifying the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives or contact Crime Stoppers.
