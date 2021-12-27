Winter storms shut down stretches of I-80, Hwy 50 in Sierra Nevada

So much has come down in the past few days, that Caltrans closed portions of both I-80 and Hwy 50 on Christmas Day, saying they were too dangerous for people to drive on.
"There were some spin-outs, and our crews were able to get a lot of the cars out. We saw some CHP officers also having some problems, and our snow plows were having some issues as well," said Caltrans spokesperson, Angela DePrato.
Traffic cam footage shows whiteout conditions on many roads.
And Caltrans officials are urging people not to try and go around the closures.
"If our crews are having problems getting through the state highways, they're probably going to have problems getting to you if you're stuck in those country roads. So think twice before trying to go around the closures," DaPrato said.
Caltrans says it will reassess road conditions Monday morning, but that re-openings might take a little while longer.
"As of right now, it's not looking too good because it's a very heavy storm," said DaPrato.
And even when things do open back up, a little patience will probably still be required.
"If you want to come up and ski and ride, just level set your expectations. The resorts are going to need some time to get ready to open," said Kevin Cooper, of Cooper Marketing and Media.
