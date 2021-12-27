road closure

Winter storms shut down stretches of I-80, Hwy 50 in Sierra Nevada

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter storms cause road closures in Sierra

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- Over the past several days, as rain swept through the Bay Area, the Sierra has been blanketed in feet of fresh snow.

So much has come down in the past few days, that Caltrans closed portions of both I-80 and Hwy 50 on Christmas Day, saying they were too dangerous for people to drive on.

"There were some spin-outs, and our crews were able to get a lot of the cars out. We saw some CHP officers also having some problems, and our snow plows were having some issues as well," said Caltrans spokesperson, Angela DePrato.

Traffic cam footage shows whiteout conditions on many roads.

RELATED: These US states got a White Christmas

And Caltrans officials are urging people not to try and go around the closures.

"If our crews are having problems getting through the state highways, they're probably going to have problems getting to you if you're stuck in those country roads. So think twice before trying to go around the closures," DaPrato said.

RELATED: Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches

Caltrans says it will reassess road conditions Monday morning, but that re-openings might take a little while longer.

"As of right now, it's not looking too good because it's a very heavy storm," said DaPrato.

And even when things do open back up, a little patience will probably still be required.

"If you want to come up and ski and ride, just level set your expectations. The resorts are going to need some time to get ready to open," said Kevin Cooper, of Cooper Marketing and Media.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoenorthern californiasnow stormwinter stormtravelsnowi 80stormroad safetyholiday traveldrivingroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Caltrans urges people not to travel to Sierra
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
Tahoe tourists snowed in during winter storm
I-80 in Sierra closed amid major snowstorm
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News