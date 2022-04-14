Series of late-season storms to blanket Sierra with several feet of snow

The series of storms continues through next week and ends Saturday morning, April 23.
Snow levels fluctuate with each storm but look to remain lower than pass elevations.
One forecast model predicts more than three feet of snow for Donner and 18 inches to blanket South Lake Tahoe.
You will find higher snowfall amounts as you climb up the mountains.
When traveling make sure you grab the chains and expect delays.
At one point on Thursday, Interstate 80 near Donner Pass was closed due to a jackknifed big rig.
#TrafficAlert: I-80 WB traffic is being turned at Donner Lake Interchange and held near Whitmore due to a jackknifed big rig. There is no ETO. pic.twitter.com/zyws4q2gVG— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 14, 2022
Gusty winds along with refreezing of snow and ice also pose risks.
