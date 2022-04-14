weather

Series of late-season storms to blanket Sierra with several feet of snow

A late-season surge of snow begins Thursday across the Sierra.

The series of storms continues through next week and ends Saturday morning, April 23.

Snow levels fluctuate with each storm but look to remain lower than pass elevations.

One forecast model predicts more than three feet of snow for Donner and 18 inches to blanket South Lake Tahoe.

You will find higher snowfall amounts as you climb up the mountains.

When traveling make sure you grab the chains and expect delays.

At one point on Thursday, Interstate 80 near Donner Pass was closed due to a jackknifed big rig.



Gusty winds along with refreezing of snow and ice also pose risks.

