San Jose native's kid-friendly play about racism streaming for free this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here at ABC7 News, we're focused on race and social justice issues as part of our efforts to build a better bay area which is why we want to tell you about a unique opportunity designed to help families discuss race.

This weekend, you can watch "A Kids Play About Racism," online, for free. And yes, it really is for kids.

The play is an adaptation of "A Kids Book About Racism" by Jelani Memory. It's about his life as a biracial man, living in Oregon. He wrote it for his kids, so they would understand where they came from.

Khalia Davis, a San Jose native, is the play's adapter and director. She says families can expect levity, moments of silliness, and rap music that is kid-appropriate and bright and colorful. She explains the play also doesn't shy away from the harsh realities a lot of young Black and Brown children face, including name-calling and being put in situations that make them uncomfortable.

Bay Area Children's Theatre is one of the play's more than 40 producing partners. To watch "A Kids Play About Racism," log onto Broadway On Demand and create a free account. Then you can stream the 30-minute performance anytime Aug. 1-2.

Watch full interview with 'A Kids Play About Racism' Director Khalia Davis below:
ABC7's Ama Daetz talks with San Jose native Khalia Davis who is the director and adapter of 'A Kids Play About Racism'.

