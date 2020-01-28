Lockdown lifted at Tam High School in Mill Valley after police activity in area

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Mill Valley police say the lockdown at Tam High School has been lifted after police activity in the area.The school was locked down as a precaution after officers were called to reports of a man with a gun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.Police deemed the threat credible and placed the school on lockdown as they looked for the man.At this time, Mill Valley police have not commented on whether or not the threat was true or whether someone was arrested.