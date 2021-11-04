Arts & Entertainment

Padma Lakshmi explores food, traditions in 'Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Lakshmi explores traditions in 'Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'

NEW YORK -- Padma Lakshmi has urged us to "Taste the Nation" before, exploring regional cuisines, and introducing Hulu viewers to various immigrant communities.

We learn about them through their food, and a new edition, in a four-part series that looks at various holiday traditions.

Each show will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different culture

"All these different facts that, you know, have to do with food but have to do with so much more in our culture," she said. "You understand. When you understand the context of why we do things the way we do, why we eat the food we do, you understand each other and ourselves better."

"Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition" is streaming now on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthuluholidayfood
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News