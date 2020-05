Taxes 2020: 7 On Your Side, Answers to tax questions asked by viewers

CHECK OUT OUR ASKED-AND-ANSWERED QUESTIONS BELOW

1.: The health insurance mandate is no longer on Federal but the state says you'll be fined 695 bucks is every state like that or is just Ca? Or is this even right2.: Any company that won't charge for basic filing after I add my student loan interest payment? Turbo tax was free until I added my student loan interest and then Wham-O. You need to pay 40 bucks to file....3.: Is Income Average still available at IRS and FTB, and if so, how many years forward or back can be included? How difficult is it to complete?4.: I was given a fraud id password to file my taxes but misplaced it. I did call the IRS and ask for a replacement one but its taking a while as well as my 1099 form from social security. I worked very little in 2019 am low income. I have everything else I need my w2s and proof of health care. how much longer should I wait. I did call at the beginning of feb to both social security and irs. thank you very much.5.: When are tax refund checks being sent out?6.: Is it right I couldn't add my daughter for child tax credit because she was 17 last year?7.: My home sustained fire damage. I've been living in another home until my home is completely repaired. What kind of items or losses can I write off or deduct on my taxes?8.: I lost my house in the Kincaid fire. FEMA gave us no assistance so is it true I don't get any kind of right off or loss?9.: I have only social security income. I filled out forms, but neither owe or receive a refund. Do I still have to send in forms?10.: My daughter who is 18 and my dependent is going to a beauty college which is very expensive. Is there a limit as to the amount of tuition and supplies required for school that can be deducted - I am referring to the dollar amount11.: If someone works for a public agency and participates in a 403b program. If he also has a sole proprietor business on the side. Can he participate in the SEP-IRA program in addition to the 403b program from his job?12.: Were there tax changes regarding children? Or do things change when your kids hit 17? Why have I gotten $4k before and now can only receive $2500 in deductions?13.: I was on medical disability leave for several months after surgery in 2019. Will I have to claim the income I received from State Disability? I also received a small amount from my long term disability insurance. Will that need to be claimed ?14.: I got a 3922 form from ESPP activity in 2019. I don't remember ever getting this before, but I have been in the ESPP program for decades. On TurboTax, there was no place to enter this info. Can I shred this document?15.: I got a tax form from a class action lawsuit, but it has a W2, a 1099-INT, and a 1099-MISC. Which one should I file it under?16.: Michael Finney, What if any are there to the way donations to charities like Good Will are handled when filing my taxes?17.: A widow lost her husband in September. She had premium reduction through CoveredCA.Her hubby took out money from tax deferred annuities to pay off house. He did do withholding. But the increased income means she no longer qualifies for the premium reduction.They will let her file separately if he left her or abused her.Will they allow her to file separately since he is deceased?18.: My daughter is 26 which I can't claim her as a dependent. Can I still claim her education expenses for 2019 even though I do not claim her as a dependent. She does not qualify as a dependent. Who files the educational expenses19.: My daughter is 26 which I can't claim her as a dependent. Can I still claim her education expenses for 2019 even though I do not claim her as a dependent. She does not qualify as a dependent. Who files the educational expenses: If she's not a dependent, then she should file them on her own tax return.20.: Can you include owed taxes in Chapter 7? 2010 taxes included in Chapter 7 in 2014 and didn't get cleared.