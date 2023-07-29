Swiftie guitarist captivates crowds at Levi's Stadium parking lot covering Taylor Swift songs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the reason's many say Taylor Swift is so popular is because of the positive influence she has on her fans.
Her music has inspired many, including a talented artist, instrumental electric guitarist Kerwin Pasia.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go
Long before Taylor Swift took the stage at Levi's Stadium, her iconic song "You Belong with Me" could be heard loud and proud among the crowd - but with a slightly different twist.
"I listen to everything from Elvis, to Carlos Santana, Van Halen and, of course, Taylor Swift and other modern artists out there," Pasia said. "I like to think of it as if I'm going into the kitchen and I'm whipping up a recipe. You never know what you're going to be coming up with."
Pasia came all the way from Glendale Arizona to see The Eras Tour live in Santa Clara after missing out on the show in Arizona earlier in the tour.
VIDEO: Thousands of Swifties wait for hours for merchandise ahead of Levi's Stadium shows
But he's not just here to listen to Swift, he wants to share his love of her music by entertaining crowds in the parking lot before the shows even begin.
Pasia says Swift's music has enchanted him and so many others.
"We deal with a lot of challenges and we also deal with a lot of joys," Pasia said. "But music is the one thing that really taps into the human soul that will tell you, 'Hey, everything is going to be okay. Things may get a little tough out there, but let these sounds take you away'."
His sound isn't the only thing unique about him.
MORE: Swifties cause 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Seattle at Lumen Field
True Swifties might recognize the guitar he is playing from the 2011 Speak Now World Tour.
"A young 20-year-old Taylor during that time (played) the sparkle, red, Gibson guitar," Pasia said. "So it's an exact replica of what she more or less played during that time."
Now, he is bringing it back at The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium, hoping to spread no bad blood, but a love of Taylor Swift and her music.
"It's like a historical event taking place, especially with her selling out many stadiums and so many things happening," Pasia said. "Her music has really left an impact on so many people of all ages and I think that's one of the things that has captivated me."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From friendship bracelets to epic outfits, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour takes over Levi's Stadium
- Everything you need to know before Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's
- Why you can't sit outside Levi's Stadium to listen to Taylor Swift without a ticket
- The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?
- Swifties trade bracelets, get matching tattoos ahead of Santa Clara shows
- Just how much is Taylor Swift's tour helping businesses? Find out here
- Thousands of Swifties wait for hours for merchandise ahead of Levi's Stadium shows
- Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
- Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
- Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
- Families experience ADA seating confusion for Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium show
- Bay Area Taylor Swift fan's identity stolen for ticket scam
- 2 moms team up to foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam on Facebook
- BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area shows near
- Success of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' gives Swift the record for most No. 1 albums by a woman
- Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs
- Some Taylor Swift fans claim intense experience at live shows causes 'post-concert amnesia'
- Moms buy Taylor Swift tickets through StubHub, but company doesn't really have them
- StubHub seller won't give girls Taylor Swift tickets purchased 6 months ago. See what happens next
- Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live