Swiftie guitarist captivates crowds at Levi's Stadium parking lot covering Taylor Swift songs

Instrumental electric guitarist Kerwin Pasia is sharing his love of Taylor Swift's music, playing her songs on a replica of a guitar from the 2011 Speak Now World Tour.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the reason's many say Taylor Swift is so popular is because of the positive influence she has on her fans.

Her music has inspired many, including a talented artist, instrumental electric guitarist Kerwin Pasia.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go

Long before Taylor Swift took the stage at Levi's Stadium, her iconic song "You Belong with Me" could be heard loud and proud among the crowd - but with a slightly different twist.

"I listen to everything from Elvis, to Carlos Santana, Van Halen and, of course, Taylor Swift and other modern artists out there," Pasia said. "I like to think of it as if I'm going into the kitchen and I'm whipping up a recipe. You never know what you're going to be coming up with."

Pasia came all the way from Glendale Arizona to see The Eras Tour live in Santa Clara after missing out on the show in Arizona earlier in the tour.

VIDEO: Thousands of Swifties wait for hours for merchandise ahead of Levi's Stadium shows

But he's not just here to listen to Swift, he wants to share his love of her music by entertaining crowds in the parking lot before the shows even begin.

Pasia says Swift's music has enchanted him and so many others.

"We deal with a lot of challenges and we also deal with a lot of joys," Pasia said. "But music is the one thing that really taps into the human soul that will tell you, 'Hey, everything is going to be okay. Things may get a little tough out there, but let these sounds take you away'."

His sound isn't the only thing unique about him.

MORE: Swifties cause 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Seattle at Lumen Field

True Swifties might recognize the guitar he is playing from the 2011 Speak Now World Tour.

"A young 20-year-old Taylor during that time (played) the sparkle, red, Gibson guitar," Pasia said. "So it's an exact replica of what she more or less played during that time."

Now, he is bringing it back at The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium, hoping to spread no bad blood, but a love of Taylor Swift and her music.

"It's like a historical event taking place, especially with her selling out many stadiums and so many things happening," Pasia said. "Her music has really left an impact on so many people of all ages and I think that's one of the things that has captivated me."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live