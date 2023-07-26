Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go

Taylor Swift fans are now allowed to bring friendship bracelets to The Eras Tour concert at Levi's Stadium after a controversial ban.

It will surely be a night of your wildest dreams but before you go, here's everything you need to know.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- ...Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour arrives in Santa Clara this weekend for two nights at Levi's Stadium.

Thousands of fans from across the region will descend upon "Swiftie Clara" to watch the Grammy-winning singer perform at least 40 of her greatest hits.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the concert:

When and where is Taylor Swift performing?

Swift is performing at Levi's Stadium located at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29. Performances by HAIM and Gracie Abrams start at 6:30 p.m. each night.

VIDEO: Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' for Eras Tour stop

Weather forecast

According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, there definitely won't be any midnight rain but it's a forecast you know all too well for the month of July.

You can expect temps in the 60s with the sun setting around 8:20 p.m. so you may need a cardigan.

What you can and cannot bring into Levi's Stadium

Here's a look at Levi's Stadium bag policy that does not allow any non-transparent bags into the venue.

The biggest thing to know is that Levi's Stadium bag policy is that they only allow clear bags. Anything that is non-transparent is not allowed.

The only exception for a non-transparent bag is a clutch bag small than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Approved clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". These include the following clear bags:

Clear Backpacks

Clear Fanny Packs

Clear Bags

Clear Purses

One-gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5" x 6.5")

Seat Cushion

Here are a few of the things you can bring:

Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)

Blankets

Cameras with 3-inch lenses or shorter (no lights, tripods, selfie-sticks or monopods)

Diaper bags accompanying a child

Flags smaller than 2' x 3' (No Poles). They cannot be attached to the facility in any way.

Plastic water bottles (factory sealed, no-alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Reusable transparent water bottles (no-alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Plastic water bottles (sealed)

Seat cushions

Strollers (contact the nearest Playmaker if in need of storing)

Sunscreen & hand-powered misters

Umbrellas (no obstruction of other fans view)

What to know about parking, drop-offs at Levi's Stadium

According to the Levi's Stadium website, they recommend buying a pre-paid parking pass online and arriving early. Unfortunately, those passes are sold out on the Levi's Stadium and Ticketmaster websites.

If you were one of the lucky ones to purchase a parking pass, parking lots will likely open around 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

As for dropping off a group of people, Levi's has said there will be a special parent pick-up zone on both nights but those details have yet to be released. It appears the best place to make a drop-off is Great America Parkway, between Tasman Dr. and Old Glory Lane. This is the same location rideshares will drop off concertgoers.

The pick-up location at the end of the concert is in Red Lot 7.

To find out more details about parking and drop-offs see the stadium's policies here.

VIDEO: Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' for Eras Tour stop

Can I tailgate at Levi's Stadium before the concert?

The short answer is no. Levi's Stadium announced last week it would prohibit all tailgating for the Taylor Swift concerts and "there will be no designated viewing area outside of Levi's Stadium, Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."

Can I wear friendship bracelets to the concert?

Originally, Levi's Stadium banned the infamous bracelets but decided to shake off the decision and allow Swifties to trade away at the concert.

RELATED: Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed

What to know about public transportation to Levi's Stadium

VTA is adding extra service for Friday and Saturday.

Officials say they're adding 30 percent more staff in anticipation of the crowds of Swifties, that's more than it's ever done for any other event.

Extra trains start running at 4:30 p.m and will continue running late after the concert ends.

For more information about fares and which line to take, click here.

BART

BART will also be running extra trains for the concert and tell riders to be at Milpitas BART by 11:45 p.m. for the last rain serving all stations.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live