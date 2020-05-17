taylor swift

'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' airs tonight on ABC after 'American Idol' finale

Attention Taylor Swift lovers: Now's your chance to watch a never-before-seen, exclusive performance from the safety of your own home!

ABC will air "Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" tonight following the season finale of "American Idol." The next day, fans can watch the concert on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album "Lover" to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.

"It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the 'Lover' album coming out," Swift said in a video announcing the concert for "Good Morning America" Friday.

Swift's "Lover Fest" concert tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, this musical event gives fans an intimate performance and behind-the-scenes moments with the artist.

"Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" airs Sunday, May 17 at 10|9 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftconcerthuluabcinstagram storiesu.s. & worlddisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TAYLOR SWIFT
6 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Taylor Swift's mom diagnosed with brain tumor
'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries after requesting Taylor Swift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Daly City's Francisco Martin vying for 'American Idol' title in tonight's finale
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Researchers study if dogs can sniff COVID-19 in humans
Coronavirus causes myriad of consumer frustrations
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Show More
'Just let me open up!': Livermore small business owners rally for reopening shops
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
New 'nightlife' in SF amid COVID-19 restrictions
Private practices consider closing over COVID-19 related financial pressure, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News