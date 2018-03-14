Student recovering after teacher accidentally fires gun in Seaside classroom

EMBED </>More Videos

A student is recovering from injuries he suffered when a teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a Monterey County classroom. (KGO-TV)

SEASIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
A student is recovering from injuries he suffered when a teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a Monterey County classroom.

Bullet fragments lodged in the teen's neck, after a shot hit the ceiling during a public safety class at Seaside High School yesterday.

The teacher involved also works as a reserve police officer in a nearby city.

School officials placed him on leave and the student is expected to fully recover.

PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgunsgun safetygun violenceteacherhigh schoolstudent safetystudentsmonterey countyaccidentshootingschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A guide to student walkouts
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News