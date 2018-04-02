TECHNOLOGY

9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you (including HIV status)

According to researchers, Grindr users may not be aware their HIV status and other private details are being exposed to third parties. (KTRK)

TRONDHEIM, Norway --
Gay dating app Grindr is facing scrutiny over reports it is sharing personal information about its users with third parties, including HIV status.

An independent research organization in Scandinavia found Grindr was providing sensitive user data to two services which specialize in app testing, in addition to at least 13 other companies.

While SINTEF revealed data regarding a user's HIV status is being encrypted before its sent to Apptimize and Localytics, there is other data that is being transmitted without encryption.

Grindr is sharing this information about you:
  • Your precise GPS location
  • Gender
  • The date of your last HIV test
  • Email addresses
  • Age
  • Grindr Profile ID
  • What you search for in the app
  • Activites you take while logged on

The news that broke Monday has led to a protest among users and privacy advocates alike on social media.

