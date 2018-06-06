FACEBOOK

ABC teaming up with Facebook for news venture

ABC News is teaming up with Facebook on a new venture for the social network.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC News is teaming up with Facebook on a new venture for the social network.

The Menlo Park based company announced today that it will fund original news programs that will be produced by ABC, as well CNN and Mic, which is a media company focused on news for millennials.

Facebook says it plans to kill off its trending news section to make way for what it considers trustworthy and informative news.

The programs will appear in Facebook's Watch video section sometime this summer.
