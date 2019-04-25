Technology

Amazon reportedly gave employees access to location of Alexa users

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alexa is not only listening, it apparently may know your address too.

Bloomberg news reports that some Amazon team members have access to users' geographic coordinates which can easily be translated into physical addresses.

Bloomberg interviewed employees who had signed non-disclosure agreements. They said they were concerned that Amazon was granting unnecessarily broad access to customer data.

The company responded saying access to location information is highly controlled and granted only to a limited number of employees. Amazon collects a user's coordinates in an effort to provide accurate information based on location.
