Second company applies for permit to operate delivery robots in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A second company has applied for a permit to operate delivery robots in San Francisco.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Marble wants to start testing its autonomous bots.
The company says it sees quote "tremendous potential for robot delivery" in the city.
Last week, we told you Postmates has already received a permit to start testing its bots - but only with a human escort.
