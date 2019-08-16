Technology

Second company applies for permit to operate delivery robots in San Francisco

By Noah Chipley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A second company has applied for a permit to operate delivery robots in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Marble wants to start testing its autonomous bots.

RELATED: Postmates gets permit to test robot delivery on San Francisco sidewalks

The company says it sees quote "tremendous potential for robot delivery" in the city.

RELATED: Food delivery service DoorDash buys competitor Caviar in deal worth $410 million

Last week, we told you Postmates has already received a permit to start testing its bots - but only with a human escort.
