apple

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an introduction of the new iPhone 5 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Apple is expected to finally unveil its new iPhones today after pandemic-related delays,.

Event invitations featured the phrase "Hi, Speed," hinting at a long-rumored upgrade that would allow the iPhone to connect to the new 5G wireless network.

RELATED: Apple's unveils new watch that could become major COVID-19 diagostic tool

Analysts predict the company will launch four new models -- including its largest phone yet with a 6.7 inch screen.

Prices are expected to start at $699 with the highest price at $1,099.

RELATED: Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybusinesstechnologyiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Tuesday is last day for claims in Apple slow iPhone lawsuit
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones yet
Apple picking will look a little different this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. prepares to advance to orange tier of reopening
New program rehabilitates animals burned in CA wildfires
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett continue
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
Show More
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Man suffers serious injuries after explosion in Gilroy, police say
Kindergarten enrollment down across Bay Area due to COVID-19
2 remain in critical condition after outdoor dining crash in San Jose
CA nursing homes priority to receive COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News