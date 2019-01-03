APPLE

Apple issues sales and earnings warning

(KGO-TV)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple is warning investors about its last quarter of 2018. The warning comes as Wall Street is on a downtrend and Apple's stock is falling.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a letter to the company's shareholders acknowledging the demand for iPhones is lessening. He said Apple's revenue for the last quarter of the year, including the holiday shopping season, will fall well below projections.
RELATED: Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute

The official results of Apple's earnings are scheduled to be released at the end of this month.

Cook said most of the drop in revenue comes from increased competition and a slowing economy in China. He also said trade tensions between the U.S. and China has put additional pressure on their economy. Cook also said people in other markets aren't buying as many of the latest iPhones. One factor could be the $1,000 price for the top of the line models.
RELATED: Items from Steve Jobs old home in Woodside up for auction

This could be good for you if you want a new iPhone. Cook said Apple will expand its financing plans and make it easier to trade in older models at its stores.

See more stories, photos and videos on Apple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappletechnologysilicon valleybusinessiphoneapple watchiPadtim cookwall streetCupertino
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Experts weigh in on Apple's plan for $1B campus in Texas
Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute
'Piggy Smalls' gets adopted
Report: Artificial intelligence to help couples build relationships
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to take pictures of Ultima Thule
North Bay firefighters have new tools to discover, find wildfires
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in SoCal
More Technology
Top Stories
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Firefighters battling 3-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
SJ police cites driver of SUV that hit mayor
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Show More
Day 12 of government shutdown
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
More News