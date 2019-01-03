Apple issues sales and earnings warning

Apple is warning investors about its last quarter of 2018. The warning comes as Wall Street is on a downtrend and Apple's stock is falling.Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a letter to the company's shareholders acknowledging the demand for iPhones is lessening. He said Apple's revenue for the last quarter of the year, including the holiday shopping season, will fall well below projections.The official results of Apple's earnings are scheduled to be released at the end of this month.Cook said most of the drop in revenue comes from increased competition and a slowing economy in China. He also said trade tensions between the U.S. and China has put additional pressure on their economy. Cook also said people in other markets aren't buying as many of the latest iPhones. One factor could be the $1,000 price for the top of the line models.This could be good for you if you want a new iPhone. Cook said Apple will expand its financing plans and make it easier to trade in older models at its stores.