Technology

Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk

Apple says it is voluntarily recalling a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number. Apple said about 432,000 units were affected, including 26,000 sold in Canada.

The recall involved laptops have 15.4 inch (diagonal) displays, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB to 1TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

Apple customers can CLICK HERE to see if they are eligible for a free refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyrecalltechnologyapple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News