Your iPhone isn't eavesdropping on you, Apple says

Apple insists iPhones don't eavesdrop on the conversations of their users. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple insists iPhones don't eavesdrop on the conversations of their users.

In a letter to federal lawmakers on Tuesday, Apple insisted the device only listens when it's triggered by the words, "Hey Siri."

The company also says there is a visual indicator that lets users know when Siri is listening to a request.

Many iPhone users have questioned whether mobile devices and smart speakers are able to eavesdrop on private conversations.

The response comes after the Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to several large tech companies about the concerns.

According to Engadget, a website that reports on the tech industry, Facebook and Google have also responded in the same way.
