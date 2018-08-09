Apple insists iPhones don't eavesdrop on the conversations of their users.In a letter to federal lawmakers on Tuesday, Apple insisted the device only listens when it's triggered by the words, "Hey Siri."The company also says there is a visual indicator that lets users know when Siri is listening to a request.Many iPhone users have questioned whether mobile devices and smart speakers are able to eavesdrop on private conversations.The response comes after the Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to several large tech companies about the concerns.According to Engadget, a website that reports on the tech industry, Facebook and Google have also responded in the same way.