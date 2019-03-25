apple

Apple expected to announce video streaming, news subscription services

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an introduction of the new iPhone 5 in San Francisco.

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

The video streaming service will compete with other services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to original content, users can subscribe to networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz for example and there would be a monthly fee.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed it was a part of 200 magazines and newspapers that will be available for $9.99 a month through Apple News.

It's possible Apple will also unveil a gaming subscription and credit card, but there are very little details available about that right now.

Apple will be streaming this event today at 10 a.m. from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

