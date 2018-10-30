Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn

Tim Cook: “it’s time for a new MacBook Air” — now with Retina Display #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gJNWs66uCT — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018

#AppleEvent new iPad Pro loses the home button, thinner bezel and has “liquid Retina display” pic.twitter.com/GuSntkacjM — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018

New iPads, Macs and Macbooks are coming! CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at Apple's first event in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.Tuesday's announcements took place at an opera house, where the company was emphasizing its products' ability to create music, video and sketches. Neither the Mac nor the iPad generates as much revenue for Apple as iPhones.The redesigned MacBook Air introduces a high-resolution display, something until now limited to pricier models such as the MacBook Pro products. But the starting price is now about $1,200, $200 more than before.The new Air will include a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, the latest processors and all-day battery life.They come in three finishes - gold, silver and space gray - and its enclosure is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.Other features include the Apple-designed keyboard, a spacious Force Touch trackpad, faster SSDs, wide stereo sound, the Apple T2 Security Chip and Thunderbolt 3.In addition to the Macbook Air, Apple announced a new Mac Mini. This desktop Mac gets a big upgrade with five times the performance, quad- and 6-core processors, up to 64GB of faster memory, blazing fast all-flash storage, Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Apple T2 Security Chip and a 10Gb Ethernet option.The Mini will cost around $800.New iPad Pros are coming too.The all-new design features two models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays pushed to the edges of iPad Pro, and integrates Face ID and the A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine that outperforms 92 percent of all portable PCs.Other features include a new USB-C connector, Gigabit-class LTE, and up to 1TB of storage enabling powerful mobile workflows for creatives pros, and with next-gen apps like Photoshop CC on iPad (coming 2019), will push what users can do on a mobile device.The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are available to order starting today and in stores starting Wednesday, November 7.The second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and is wirelessly charged at the same time.The new Smart Keyboard Folio features a full-size keyboard that protects both the front and back of iPad Pro and is easily adjustable for lap or desk use.Apple saw a 3 percent increase in iPad sales last year to nearly 44 million, commanding a 27 percent market share.