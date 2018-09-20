Bay Area residents report issues at DMV offices

The agency put out a tweet on Thursday morning, apologizing for inconvenience and reminding customers of other ways to do business at the DMV, including online, at self-service terminals and with their business partners
Several people have responded to the tweet, acknowledging that the offices they're at have been affected. Those locations include San Mateo, San Francisco, Reedley, San Clemente, Seaside, Temecula and Pomona.
Nina, who was at the San Mateo office, tells ABC7, "They just announced there is no ETA or update and the last time servers went down statewide it lasted a week. I just left after waiting 2 1/2 hours."
Another woman in Los Gatos says, "Tell me about it. I got to Los Gatos at 6:45am and still sitting here. Afraid systems will come back up the moment I decide to leave."
September 20, 2018
Huge shout out to San Fran DMV staffer “KP” who is handing out water while we wait. #PeoplePower #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/18ouhZTp3g— Adam Roberts (@adamroberts_1) September 20, 2018
Employees telling us it can take hours for systems to be brought back to life. They told us it was due to some programming error. Woke up at 5AM for a non appointment walk-in. Ticket#G001, first one. Line is out the door. No movement inside. pic.twitter.com/igLmMdVk5p— It’s me (@lamdafuncs) September 20, 2018
Tired of waiting here at the Chula Vista location. Coming back around noon. Looks like people realized there is no hope in getting the system back online. Line looks almost exactly when I got here. Completely empty... 😢😭😬 pic.twitter.com/yTg8tH4Q67— It’s me (@lamdafuncs) September 20, 2018