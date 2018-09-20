TECHNOLOGY

Bay Area residents report issues at DMV offices

A line at the DMV in San Mateo, Calif. is seen on Sept. 20, 2018. (@Ninabeans18/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The wait for many people at the DMV just got longer. Officials say field offices across the state are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions.

The agency put out a tweet on Thursday morning, apologizing for inconvenience and reminding customers of other ways to do business at the DMV, including online, at self-service terminals and with their business partners

Several people have responded to the tweet, acknowledging that the offices they're at have been affected. Those locations include San Mateo, San Francisco, Reedley, San Clemente, Seaside, Temecula and Pomona.

Nina, who was at the San Mateo office, tells ABC7, "They just announced there is no ETA or update and the last time servers went down statewide it lasted a week. I just left after waiting 2 1/2 hours."

Another woman in Los Gatos says, "Tell me about it. I got to Los Gatos at 6:45am and still sitting here. Afraid systems will come back up the moment I decide to leave."

