Bay Area Student Coders Share their Winning Apps with Lawmakers in D.C.

The one-day science fair celebrates the winners of the 2018 Congressional App Challenge from across the country. Congress launched the competition 4 years ago in an effort to encourage American middle and high school students to pursue computer science.
Each Congressional district holds its own contest and selects a winner.
In 2018, 5,200 students submitted over 1,700 original apps. More than 200 winning teams attended House of Code. They got to hear keynotes from lawmakers, attend a STEM fair and tour the Capitol. But the highlight was sharing their apps with 100 Congressional representatives.
Gianna Yan of Piedmont Middle School is the winner in Rep. Barbara Lee's CA-13th district. Her winning app is called @bay. Yan said, "Basically what it does is that it streamlines the voting process for millennials and to young communities. And my app is also aimed towards increasing civic engagement among them."
4 other Bay Area winners attended House of Code: Joshua Zhu of Rep. Nancy Pelosi's district for a reminder app, KnowY; Lauren Wong of Representative Jackie Speier's district for a charity connection app, DoNation; Isabella Hochschiild, Aarushi Choundhary and Sriya Aluru of Rep. Eric Swalwell's district for a startup investment app, INCUB8; and Aryan Kaul and Rishabh Mudradi of Rep. Ro Khanna's district for a refugee assistance app, Curae.
The winners each receive $250 in Amazon Web Services and their apps could be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. This year's contest window is from June to October.
Thank you to @CongressionalAC and @kodewithklossy for allowing these incredible scholars the opportunity to visit DC and show off their project to members of Congress at #HouseOfCode yesterday! @1NCUB8 pic.twitter.com/p2A1AMh9wS— Will Brown (@HTMWill) May 10, 2019
So excited that #Oakland @RepBarbaraLee just called #DoNationApp “the new way to fundraise”! Thank you for your encouragement! #HouseOfCode #Congress4CS @CongressionalAC @nuevaschool @ai4allorg pic.twitter.com/PTXVC3jMp5— DoNation (@do_nation_app) May 9, 2019
Enjoyed spending the day meeting young app designers #HouseofCode for the Congressional App Challenge. Watch at the end of the Briefing Room : https://t.co/tfkJMhnSkv @ABCPolitics @ABC @devindwyer #GirlsWhoCode #STEM #YoungCoders— Lana Zak, ABC (@LanaZak) May 9, 2019
The @CongressionalAC is an app design contest for middle and high school students. Today, #USPTO Deputy Dir. Laura Peter talked to the winning teams at Capitol Hill before they demo their apps to Representatives. See the teams at 4:30 pm ET: https://t.co/mrDYwbWjnt. #HouseOfCode pic.twitter.com/tGHI9Gc2Jl— USPTO (@uspto) May 9, 2019
On Thursday May 9, the Internet Education Foundation was proud to host #HouseOfCode to celebrate our 2018 @CongressionalAC winners! We had over 250 students and 100 Members of Congress attend. Thank you to our many sponsors and supporters who value CS education! #CongressforCS pic.twitter.com/4YqsHEAXpB— Congressional App Challenge (@CongressionalAC) May 13, 2019