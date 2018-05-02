FACEBOOK

Cambridge Analytica data firm at center of Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of Facebook's privacy debacle, says it's declaring bankruptcy and shutting down. (KGO)

NEW YORK --
Cambridge Analytica, firm at the center of Facebook's privacy debacle, says it's declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The British firm suspended CEO Alexander Tayler in April amid investigations.

The Wall Street Journal says Wednesday's shutdown comes as the firm is losing clients and facing legal fees from the Facebook case. Cambridge Analytica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: Here's how to tell if your data was improperly shared
EMBED More News Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations.



Cambridge Analytica sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the U.S. electorate. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.

Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions. Cambridge has denied wrongdoing, and Trump's campaign has said it didn't use Cambridge's data.
The firm has said it is committed to helping the U.K. investigation into Facebook and how it uses data. But U.K. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in March the firm failed to meet a deadline to produce the information requested.

Denham said the prime allegation against Cambridge Analytica is that it acquired personal data in an unauthorized way, adding that the data provisions act requires services like Facebook to have strong safeguards against misuse of data.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternetsecurity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
FACEBOOK
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News