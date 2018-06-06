TECHNOLOGY

Comcast outage affecting businesses across the country

Comcast reporting outages around the country. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A nationwide outage is affecting Comcast business customers, according to multiple reports.

In a tweet, Comcast said, "Comcast business customers may still be experiencing an issue with their voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve."

According to DownDetector.com, phone service in Florida, Tri-state area and California have been mostly affected.
