Comcast outage affecting businesses across the country

@comcastbusiness customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve. Please continue to check back here for more updates. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 6, 2018

According to DownDetector.com , phone service in Florida, Tri-state area and California have been mostly affected.