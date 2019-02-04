TECHNOLOGY

Design your own 'space house' and more at technology events in San Francisco this week

Photo: Rohan Makhecha/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From learning about energy storage and zero net energy buildings to designing your own habitable "space house," there's plenty to do for inquiring minds in San Francisco this week. Read on for what to look out for.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

KQED Silicon Valley Conversations: The Future of Your Commute





KQED Silicon Valley Bureau Chief Tonya Mosley is hosting and moderating a conversation between experts in urban design, autonomous vehicle systems and micro-mobility. The discussion will cover Bay Area transportation challenges and proposed solutions for better commutes.

The participants will be Peter Calthorpe, an architect, planner, urban designer and author of articles and books like "The Regional City: Planning for the End of Sprawl"; Dr. Melissa Cefkin, a researcher in future mobility systems and autonomous vehicle development at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Innovation Lab-Silicon Valley; and Sanjay Dastoor, co-founder and CEO of Skip, a dockless e-scooter sharing company.

When: Tuesday, February 5, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: KQED Studios, 2601 Mariposa St.
Price: $10 (Student); $25 (KQED Member); $30 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Solar PV and Energy Storage





The International Building Performance Simulation Association, a nonprofit which hosts monthly talks on a variety of issues, will host two seminars on Wednesday evening.

First, registered electrical engineer Eric Annarino will give a presentation on the implications of solar photovoltaics for energy storage and metering. Anish Tilak, a LEED-accredited senior environmental designer at Atelier Ten, will then give a talk on energy storage methodology for the design of zero net energy buildings.

When: Wednesday, February 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Arup, 560 Mission St., Suite 700.
Price: Free (Student); $10 (Professional); $10 (Webinar)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Design Night: Out of This World





This "Design Night" with Melodie Yashar, co-founder and member of SEArch+ (Space Exploration Architecture), will focus on design for habitable bases on other planets that may also be used in far-flung corners of the Earth.

"Intergalactic" food and cocktails will be provided, and participants can get involved in other hands-on interplanetary activities, including creating their own habitable "space houses."

When: Thursday, February 7, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Autodesk Gallery, One Market Street
Price: $20 (Night Owl Ticket). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyHoodlineSan Francisco
TECHNOLOGY
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
Apple disables group FaceTime after glitch discovered
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
More Technology
Top Stories
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers
Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
Show More
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Report: Bay Area childcare costs skyrocketing
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
More News