Design your own 'space house' and more at technology events in San Francisco this week

From learning about energy storage and zero net energy buildings to designing your own habitable "space house," there's plenty to do for inquiring minds in San Francisco this week. Read on for what to look out for.---KQED Silicon Valley Bureau Chief Tonya Mosley is hosting and moderating a conversation between experts in urban design, autonomous vehicle systems and micro-mobility. The discussion will cover Bay Area transportation challenges and proposed solutions for better commutes.The participants will be Peter Calthorpe, an architect, planner, urban designer and author of articles and books like "The Regional City: Planning for the End of Sprawl"; Dr. Melissa Cefkin, a researcher in future mobility systems and autonomous vehicle development at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Innovation Lab-Silicon Valley; and Sanjay Dastoor, co-founder and CEO of Skip, a dockless e-scooter sharing company.Tuesday, February 5, 7-8:30 p.m.KQED Studios, 2601 Mariposa St.$10 (Student); $25 (KQED Member); $30 (General Admission)The International Building Performance Simulation Association, a nonprofit which hosts monthly talks on a variety of issues, will host two seminars on Wednesday evening.First, registered electrical engineer Eric Annarino will give a presentation on the implications of solar photovoltaics for energy storage and metering. Anish Tilak, a LEED-accredited senior environmental designer at Atelier Ten, will then give a talk on energy storage methodology for the design of zero net energy buildings.Wednesday, February 6, 6-8 p.m.Arup, 560 Mission St., Suite 700.Free (Student); $10 (Professional); $10 (Webinar)This "Design Night" with Melodie Yashar, co-founder and member of SEArch+ (Space Exploration Architecture), will focus on design for habitable bases on other planets that may also be used in far-flung corners of the Earth."Intergalactic" food and cocktails will be provided, and participants can get involved in other hands-on interplanetary activities, including creating their own habitable "space houses."Thursday, February 7, 6-10 p.m.Autodesk Gallery, One Market Street$20 (Night Owl Ticket). More ticket options available.