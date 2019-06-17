DMV

DMV apologizes for delays caused by 'technical difficulties'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The DMV is apologizing after an issue impacted driver licenses and ID card transactions at its field offices today.

The DMV blamed "technical difficulties" for the setback.

Vehicle registration and online transactions were not impacted.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the DMV issued an update saying the problem had been fixed, saying its offices are now processing all transactions.
