DMV says outage fixed, Bay Area residents still report issues

The wait for many people at the DMV just got longer. Officials say field offices across the state are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. (@Ninabeans18/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The DMV says a major outage that affected locations in the Bay Area and across California has been fixed, but people in line tell ABC7 that nothing has changed.

The agency put out a tweet on Thursday morning to say field offices across the state experienced technical difficulties that may affect transactions and apologized for inconvenience and reminding customers of other ways to do business at the DMV, including online, at self-service terminals and with their business partners

Several people responded, acknowledging that the offices they're at have been affected. Those locations included San Mateo, San Francisco, Reedley, San Clemente, Seaside, Temecula and Pomona.


Nina, who was at the San Mateo office, tells ABC7, "They just announced there is no ETA or update and the last time servers went down statewide it lasted a week. I just left after waiting 2 1/2 hours."

Another woman in Los Gatos says, "Tell me about it. I got to Los Gatos at 6:45am and still sitting here. Afraid systems will come back up the moment I decide to leave."

The DMV tweeted later that they fixed a router issue and affected offices are back up and processing customer transactions.

Many responded to the tweet saying the offices they're at are still down. Those locations include Redwood City, San Francisco, Concord, Capitola, Rocklin and San Diego among others.
