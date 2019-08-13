google

2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google.

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of Google's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.



Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.

The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".

Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyparentinggooglearts & culturefamilyu.s. & world
GOOGLE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FCC and FEMA to test emergency alert system, finances seen as one of the most taboo topics, and Google outlines efforts to go carbon-neutral
Google pays $1 billion for Yahoo buildings in Sunnyvale
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
AccuWeather Forecast: Even warmer everywhere today
Baseball star A-Rod victim of SF car break-in
Hong Kong flights canceled again amid protests
No one injured in fiery VTA bus crash with SUV in SJ
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Fallen tree knocks out power in Oakland Hills
Show More
I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case
Wildfire causes evacuations in Mendocino County
Janet Jackson surprises superfan dad at Las Vegas concert
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
CA student ID's will now include suicide prevention hotline
More TOP STORIES News