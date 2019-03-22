SpaceX

SpaceX founder Elon Musk promises to let Flint, Michigan students tour rocket factory

FLINT, Mich. -- Tech billionaire Elon Musk surprised students by showing up at a school assembly in Flint, Michigan, and promising to take some of them for a tour of his Space X rocket factory in California.

Musk and Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez also told the crowd of sixth- and seventh-graders Friday that they'd all be getting free laptops.

The Elon Musk Foundation announced in December it was giving about $424,000 to help provide laptops as the city recovers from a crisis with lead-tainted water. The schools were also using a separate Musk grant of $480,000 to for water filtration.

The assembly was held at Doyle Ryder Elementary but included students from several Flint schools. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Motors and the head of SpaceX.
