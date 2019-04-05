BART

Bay Area software engineer turns clipper card into a clipper card ring

SAN FRANCISCO -- We have a segment called "What the Tech?" It highlights interesting innovations and this creation was made for this segment.

We recently told you about a local software engineer and BART rider who turned her clipper card into a clipper card ring. Amy Wibowo spoke to ABC7 Midday LIVE on Tuesday to discuss her fashionable innovation.

You can see Wibowo's tweets behind the Twitter handle Sailor Mercury.

