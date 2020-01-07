Technology

Facebook bans 'deepfake' videos to target misinformation online

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook says it's banning "deepfake'' videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The social network said Monday, it's beefing up its policies to remove the the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence. In a blog post, Facebook said the videos will be removed if they've been "edited or synthesized - beyond adjustments for clarity or quality - in ways that aren't apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And: It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic."

The company said the new rules won't include parody or satire, or clips edited just to change the order of words.

RELATED: UC Berkeley researchers creating software for newsrooms

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymenlo parkcrimebuzzworthyfacebooksilicon valley2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives today
WATCH IN 60: Facebook bans deepfake videos, facial mask warning, top 100 eateries
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Yelp reveals top 100 list of places to eat in the US in 2020
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
Show More
17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex
Car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in SF
Belmont Library offers Book-A-Bike program for bike rentals
Bay Area couple blames popular unicorn face mask for burns
Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial begins on heels of new charges
More TOP STORIES News